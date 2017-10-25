Pumpkin Trail to take place in Leamington over the weekend

More than £500 worth of prizes will be up for grabs with 30 businesses taking part in this year’s Pumpkin Path organised by BID Leamington from Saturday, October 28 to Tuesday, October 31.

The treasure hunters will be challenged to collect at least ten hidden clues from participating outlets, with treats on offer along the way, to find the mystery location of Lizard Point for their entries to be posted.

Those who solve the riddle and collect all the clues will be entered into a grand prize draw to be in with the chance of winning a family meal for two adults and two children at Las Iguanas.

Further information, including a list of outlets taking part, can be found at www.royal-leamington-spa.co.uk