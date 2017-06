A Princethorpe College pupil got to meet some rock legends at a concert held in London last week.

Toby Lee, a guitarist from Priors Martson, met the members of American rock band Kiss at their show at the O2 Arena on Wednesday May 31.

Toby, who stars in the West End musical ‘School of Rock’, met Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer along with some of his fellow cast members, who all donned the band’s classic make-up.