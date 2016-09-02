Prime Minister and Chancellor visit Warwick University

The Prime Minister Theresa May visited the University of Warwick along with Chancellor Philip Hammond in an official visit yesterday (Thursday September 1).

During their visit the pair were given a tour of the research centre WMG, which works on finding solutions to problems in industry.

They met with the University of Warwick’s Provost, Christine Ennew, and the chairman of WMG, Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, to discuss Warwick’s and WMG’s role in science, innovation and skills development and toured WMG’s international manufacturing centre.

They were shown new technology such as the 3xD simulator, a highly advanced driving simulator, and the student-led WarwickSub project aiming to build a human-powered submarine.

The University of Warwick’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stuart Croft, said: “We were pleased to welcome the Prime Minister and Chancellor to the University of Warwick so soon after commencing their new roles.

“They saw and heard about Warwick’s role as a leader in supporting the regional and national economy through technological innovation, high-tech engineering and skills development.”

Professor Lord Bhattacharyya said: “I was delighted to welcome the Prime Minister and Chancellor to WMG to show our world leading innovative research and development with companies and organisations which has a real impact on society and the economy.

“It was also an opportunity to highlight some of our student projects.”