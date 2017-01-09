Posters calling out cheating partner spotted in Warwick

Posters have been spotted across Warwick which appear to show a dispute between a couple.

Several different notices have been spotted in the town, which are targeted at ‘Graham’, who has been labelled as a cheating partner.

One poster said: “If she is so good in bed, you can stay there.”

Another notice informs ‘Graham’ that his car keys are in the canal, the locks have been changed and the credit cards have been maxed.

The woman, known only as ‘Linda’, is believed to have ordered the laminated posters, which are illustrated with an image of ‘Graham’s’ name in a heart, hanging from a noose.

It reads: “If she is so good in bed you can stay there. Merc keys in canal. Locks changed. Cards maxed.

“Happy New Year, Linda xxx.”

The messages have been attached with cable ties to lampposts at locations including pedestrian crossings, at parks and beneath road signs.

The posters have been created by Throwingrocks.co.uk, who have been approached for a comment.

Neither ‘Linda’ nor ‘Graham’ has yet been identified but dozens of people have spotted the posters around the town and they have been widely shared on social media.

Alison Tonkin wrote on Twitter: “Well there’s a Graham in Warwick who’s having a much worse day than me. Go Linda. #womanscorned #naughtyboy”

Jake Humphrey added: “These started appearing across Warwick yesterday. I wouldn’t mess with Linda...”

And Steve Burnett put: “Appearing all round Warwick on lampposts. Graham might be regretting his little fling!”

Mark Hebert tweeted: “Posters all over Warwick. Naughty Graham.”

Stephen Turner added: “Don’t think Graham in Warwick will be having a very good day.”

Andrew Robins also tweeted a picture, and said: “Saw these all over Warwick today. I think Graham might be in trouble #naughtyboy #womanscorned.”

Helena Wallis posted an image on Facebook writing: “This made me smile!! What a brilliant poster! All over Warwick - whoever you are Graham - you’ve been named and shamed!! #revengeissweet”.