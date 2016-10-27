Where next for Kenilworth’s voters if Warwick and Leamington remains as one?

Kenilworth’s voters could be paired with a variety of new areas if Warwick and Leamington stays together as a constituency, district council officers have said.

Under new proposals from the Boundary Commission, Kenilworth is planned to join Leamington to form a new parliamentary constituency.

But district councillors have been asked to support a campaign to keep the current Warwick and Leamington constituency together at the next licensing and regulatory committee meeting on Monday October 31.

Should that constituency remain, officers claim Kenilworth may have to be paired with either the southern part of Coventry, Balsall Common, Rugby, or remain with Southam.

In their report, they said: “The alternative geographical options are limited. Members may wish to take a view on this in making their decision.”

Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright said he would continue to serve all his constituents equally until the next general election whatever the final proposals may be.