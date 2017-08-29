Police to patrol around traveller encampment in Warwick Gates

Police have said they will be providing regular patrols around a traveller encampment in Warwick Gates.

During the evening of Friday August 25 and into Saturday travellers moved onto land at Othello Avenue.

In last month there have been ongoing issues with travellers setting up camps in Chase Meadows and the Woodloes in Warwick, Eagle Recreation Ground in Leamington, Redland Recreational Ground in Whitnash, and Avenue Road Recreation Ground in Lillington.

Warwickshire Police has issued a statement following concerns from residents about the current traveller encampment in Warwick Gates.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “The establishment of an unauthorised encampment at Othello Avenue, overnight Friday/Saturday has raised concerns with the residents of Warwick Gates and neighbouring members of the settled community.

“We are very aware of the distress and annoyance that the encampment is causing the community and have regular police patrols to the camp and surrounding area to provide a visible deterrent to any Anti-Social Behaviour and provide community reassurance.

“The prime responsibility around reclaiming the land lies with the landowner (council), with the police providing support. This process is constrained by the boundaries that are set by law.

“Warwick District Council and the police are working together to manage the issue of the unauthorised encampment. Whilst we go through the process of removing the encampment, your patience and understanding is required to avoid any conflict.

“We would encourage the reporting of any incidents related to the encampment to the police using 101 or via your local council.”

According to Warwick District Council’s website “officers have visited the site today to serve the initial notice to leave. When this expires at 2pm today (29/8) our solicitors will be instructed to proceed with the court process if the land has not been vacated.”

The district council has also said that they are aware of the traveller encampment in Lillington. On their website it says: “We are aware of an encampment at this site, initial notices have not been complied. Our solicitors have obtained a court hearing for 31/8.”