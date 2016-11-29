Police release footage of dangerous driving in Rugby and nearby villages

Warwickshire Police has released footage of a dangerous driving incident that happened in Rugby.

The dash cam footage, which was taken on September 14, shows someone driving dangerously in Rugby and nearby villages.

The police released the footage following the sentencing of a man.

Jareth York, 20 years-old and from Stowe Drive, Rugby, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday November 25 and was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously, using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

PC Rich Prior, from Warwickshire Operational Policing Unit, said: “I hope this video makes people stop and think about their actions and the potential risks they may cause to themselves and others.

“It clearly shows the lengths some people will go to while putting the lives of others at risk.

“I strongly urge everyone to make sure their paperwork and documentation is in order before they get behind the wheel of a car, and not to make a wrong decision that could have serious repercussions.”