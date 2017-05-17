Police release CCTV images from Wellesbourne robbery

The police have released CCTV images in the hopes of identifying two men in connection with a robbery in Wellesbourne.

The robbery happened at the Heart of England Co-op on Loxley Close on Monday January 16.

Photo by Warwickshire Police.

A member of staff, a woman in her 60s was assaulted whilst the offenders entered the premises, but did not receive any serious injuries.

It is reported that two masked men entered the shop at 6.00am and demanded access to the safe. They eventually left the shop empty handed and drove off in a dark vehicle, believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa.

Warwickshire Police has released the four CCTV images today (Wednesday) in the hopes of identifying the individuals and a vehicle that are thought to be connected to the incident.

Detective Constable Hannah Goult, of Warwickshire Police said: “We are releasing this CCTV image in the hope that someone will recognise the individuals who we are keen to speak to about the incident.

Photo by Warwickshire Police.

“Other lines of enquiry have not been successful in identifying these persons, so we are hoping that the public can help us.”

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101 and quote incident 29 of January 16.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org