Police release CCTV image after assault in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were assaulted in Leamington.

The incident happened around 2.45am on Sunday April 23, outside the McDonalds restaurant in Queensway.

A man in his 30s and another man in his 20s are reported to have been assaulted following an altercation outside the restaurant.

The man in his 30s required hospital treatment for a suspected broken cheek bone and eye socket, while the man in his 20s suffered bruising to his cheek and eye.

The police have released an image of two people they would like to speak to as they may have important information that could help their investigation.

If anyone recognises themselves or someone in the image, they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 50 of April 23.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk

A 16-year-old boy from Knowle has been arrested on suspicion of assault occassioning actual bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and has been released under investigation.