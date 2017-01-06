Police part of council tax could be frozen this year, Warwickshire’s PCC says

Council tax which is used to pay for policing could be frozen this year, Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said.

Philip Seccombe, a Conservative who was elected in the role last year, says the force’s budget will still increase by using its cash reserves instead of a rise in council tax.

He said: “I know that these are very difficult economic times for many people and there are also increasingly large pressures on the budgets of local authorities and other public-sector bodies.

“While this is likely to mean that other portions of the council tax may have to rise, I am keen to ensure that wherever possible this is not the case for the Police Precept.

“I do not think it would be fair to ask the taxpayers of Warwickshire to fund this locally while the force has financial reserves from previous savings and underspends at its disposal.

“While this is something I am able to do this year, like any form of savings, once the reserves are spent they are not available again in future years.

“It will be important that Warwickshire Police continues to find new and more efficient ways of working in order to deliver identified further savings and protect the overall budget in the longer term.”

Mr Seccombe is also asking people if they support his idea or think the precept should be increased.

Anyone wishing to share their views can access a survey here, can email opcc@warwickshire.gov.uk or can write to Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, 3 Northgate Street, Warwick CV34 4SP.