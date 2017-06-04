Police issue advice after reports of teenagers chasing horses in Whitnash

Police have issued advice after reports of teenagers chasing horses in Whitnash.

The advice has come following reports that a group of teenagers have been chasing horses around in the fields down Church Lane.

This has caused concern because it is causing distress for the horses but the police are also concerned that someone could get hurt.

A spokesperson from the Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Please if you have teenagers can you talk to them about approaching the horses just in case you are not aware as it could be your son or daughter causing distress for the animals.

“After speaking to the horse owner can I also make members of the public aware not to feed the horses apples as they cause lots of stomach problems for the horse.

“When you do want to feed the horses give them carrots, sprouts, this will not upset their diet and not cause any problems.”

If anyone had any information about the above issue they should call 101 or 01926 684248.