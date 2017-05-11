Police investigating string of burglaries in Warwickshire

Police are investigating a string of burglaries that took place in the south of the county yesterday (Wednesday 10 May).

Officers believe that the eight reports of break-ins are linked.

The first two incidents reported occurred on Newbold Road in Wellesbourne. At some point between 10.30am and 1.30pm offenders forced entry to a flat and carried out a search before leaving empty handed.

On the same road at between 10.45am and 3.15pm, offenders forced entry to another flat and left with a quantity of cash.

The third reported incident occurred between 1.30pm and 2.00pm near to Heydons Terrace in Farnborough.

Offenders gained entry to the rear of the house but left with nothing after being disturbed by neighbours.

The fourth break-in occurred between 3.35pm and 4.15pm on Abbey Lane in Southam. The thieves gained access to the rear of the house and left with jewellery, cash and a computer.

The fifth incident happened between 5.00pm and 5.10pm on Wasperton Lane in Barford. Offenders forced entry to the front of the property before leaving with a quantity of cash after being disturbed by the home owner.

The sixth break-in occurred at some time between 8.30am and 5.20pm when offenders forced entry to the rear of a house on Kineton Road in Gaydon. It is not yet known if anything was taken.

The seventh incident happened between 8.00am and 5.25pm on Willow Drive in Wellesbourne. The intruders forced entry to the rear of a house and left with a quantity of cash.

The eighth reported incident from yesterday occurred some time between 8.45am and 5.50pm at a house on Kineton Road in Gaydon. Offenders forced entry to the rear of the house. At this time, it is not known if anything was taken.

In two of the incidents, witnesses reported the intruders using a white Volkswagen Golf.

Sergeant Simon Ryan said: “We’re currently treating these incidents as linked and we’re also looking at possible connections to other recent burglaries in the area. We think there were at least two offenders and we’re trying to put together a timeline of the offences to get a better idea of the their movements.

“These offences occurred during the day so we’re confident that local people will have noticed someone acting suspiciously in the areas around where the offences took place. I’d urge anyone with information to contact us, especially if they saw a white Volkswagen Golf.

“We’re following a number of promising lines of enquiry and any information, no matter how small, might be vital to the investigation.

“In most of the cases, access has been gained at the rear of the properties so I would urge people to check rear access to their property, making sure all gates and fences are secure and there are no tools in the garden that could help offenders gain access.

“It looks as though the offenders were looking for jewellery. I’d advise anyone with valuable jewellery to keep it secure and out of sight, preferably in a safe. Don’t make life easy for burglars.

“We will be carrying out targeted high-visibility patrols in the areas affected to deter the offenders from striking again.”

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.