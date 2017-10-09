Police commit to keep up patrols after car key burglaries in Kenilworth

Police have committed to routinely patrolling Kenilworth after three car key burglaries happened in the same night.

Three cars were taken on the night of Thursday October 5 into Friday October 6, causing Kenilworth Watch to appeal to police for assurances.

In response, Sergeant Chris Kitson, of Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have had a number of car key burglaries, and what we believe to be attempted car key burglaries, in the Kenilworth area recently.

“We strive to do all we can to protect those in the community from harm and as part of this, officers routinely patrol the area and will continue to do so.

“Car key burglary is an issue that we do not take lightly and where someone has been a victim, we will thoroughly investigate the circumstances around this.”

Sgt Kitson also described the type of methods criminals might use to steal vehicles.

He added: “Perpetrators of this type of crime often target specific vehicles, based on demand and value. If a criminal is targeting a certain vehicle they will also be targeting the owner, looking for easy ways to exploit their security and get to their keys.

“The most common methods used by thieves are to follow victims home or drive around residential areas looking for opportunities.

“If you think you are being followed or see any suspicious vehicles, take down the registration number and report it to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

He also gave advice to car owners to protect their vehicles, such as keeping keys out of sight, locking cars in a garage if owners have one, and using additional security systems such as immobilisers.