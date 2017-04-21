Police close Leamington property after complaints of anti-social behaviour

Police have closed a property in Leamington after complaints of anti-social behaviour.

Warwickshire Police secured a closure order on the property following complaints from members of the community.

The order has been served on the occupants of 3 Epperstone Court in Avenue Road in Leamington, by members of the Leamington Safer Neighbourhoods Team.

The order, which was granted yesterday (Thursday April 20) under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, gives officers the power to evict occupants who will not be allowed to return for three months.

PC Andy Whiston of Leamington Safer Neighbourhoods Team said: “This particular address has been frequently associated with anti-social behaviour and criminality, and has been a cause of significant disruption and nuisance to residents nearby.

“This eviction has demonstrated that Warwickshire Police will not tolerate such behaviour at a premises, and where evidence supports it we will look to use these powers again - wherever they are justified to protect our neighbourhoods.”