Police appealing for witnesses after car fire in Leamington

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a car was found on fire in Leamington.

A fire crew was sent out in the early hours of Sunday morning after being alerted to a fire on Springwell Road at 1.18am.

On arrival the firefighters found a car on the road well alight.

The fire was mainly inside the vehicle.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may know something about the incident to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number 33 of April 23.