Police appealing for help in locating missing teenager from Warwick

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing teenager from Warwick.

The teenager is called and from Warwick. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for 15-year-old Trung Nguyen’s welfare and would like to make sure that he is safe and well.

He was last seen at his home address in the Warwick Gates area at 4pm on Saturday.

He is described as 4ft 2ins tall and of slim build, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured leather bomber jacket with a fur collar, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Trung, or someone matching his description, is asked to contact police on 101 immediately.

Information can also be provided to the Missing People charity on 116 000.