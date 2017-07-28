Police appeal to track down key witness in machete attack in Haseley

Have your say

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a key witness in an investigation into a machete attack in Haseley.

West Midlands Police are continuing to investigate a machete attack, which happened on Sunday, June 25.

The incident began near to Morrisons petrol station on Chester Road in Birmingham and then continued with the actual assault occurring on Firs Lane in Haseley, at around 8pm.

Officers believe the man pictured goes by the nickname ‘Bobby’, and that he witnessed part of the attack.

Efforts to trace him have so far been unsuccessful and this individual has not been in contact with police.

Detective Constable Neil Wilson from Force CID, said: “A man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident.

“However we believe ‘Bobby’ is a significant witness, and are keen to speak to him as soon as possible.

“I want to reassure him that any information he can give will be treated in the utmost confidence.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Wilson either by calling 101 ext. 891 3033 or emailing neil.wilson@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone calling the police or Crimestoppers about this incident should quote crime number 20SH/133769E/17.