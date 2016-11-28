Police appeal to track down cyclist after pensioner dies

Police are appealing for help to track down a cyclist who was at the scene of a collision in Harbury.

The collision, which involved a 71-year-old woman, happened in Bush Lane, which runs between Harbury and Bishops Itchington, at around 12.30pm on November 19.

Police were informed about the incident three days later.

The woman was walking with a family member when she was in collision with a bicycle. She sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

She later died as a result of her injuries.

The cyclist stopped to help at the scene but left when the air ambulance arrived and did not leave any contact details.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the cyclist and anyone else who was in Bush Lane at the time who might have important information.

If you have any information call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 103 of 22 November.