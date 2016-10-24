Police appeal for information after Kenilworth burglary

Police are appealing for information after several items were stolen from a house in Siddeley Avenue, Kenilworth, including a Mini convertible.

The house was broken into by the offenders at around 8.30pm on Thursday October 20 by forcing open the back door.

Jewellery, electronic goods, pedal bikes and a ‘15’ plate Mini convertible that was parked on the driveway were among the items stolen.

The offenders were then seen leaving in a silver estate along with the stolen Mini.

Anyone with any information about the burglary should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 410 of October 20.