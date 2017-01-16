Police appeal for information after burglary in Warwick

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Warwick.

The incident took place between 4.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday) in Myton Gardens.

A first storey window was smashed to gain access and once the offender or offenders were inside they carried out an untidy search of the bedrooms and stole cash and jewellery.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 271 of January 15.

Alternatively information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.