Police appeal for information after attempted robbery in Wellesbourne

Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in Wellesbourne.

The incident happened at the Heart of England Co-op on Loxley Close this morning (Monday).

It is reported that two masked men entered the shop a 6am and demanded access to the safe.

They eventually left the shop empty handed and drove off.

Detective Sergeant Ali Knight said: “Fortunately nobody was injured in this incident and the offenders left empty handed; however, this was extremely shocking for staff at the store.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information that could help their investigation to call 101 and quote incident 29 of 16 January 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.