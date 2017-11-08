Police appeal as two-year-old dies after collision near Long Itchington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-year-old boy died following a collision near Long Itchington on Saturday, October 28.

The collision took place on Shakers Lane at the junction of Leamington Road at around 1.30pm.

A two-year-old child was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Mazda and a Land Rover discovery were involved.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information in relation to it is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 referencing incident number 227 of 28 October.