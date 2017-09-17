Police appeal after incident in Leamington

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information about a man who may be connected to an incident which took place in Leamington on Wednesday (September 13).

The ‘incident’, which the force has not given any detailed information about, took place at about 8.30pm.

Police would like to hear from anybody who may have seen a man - described as white, big build, brown hair, aged about 30 to 35 and wearing a short sleeved black polo shirt - seen sat in a black car, possibly a Ford (but not an estate), and parked on or near Heemstede Lane.

Contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 23S5.