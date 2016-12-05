Police appeal after elderly woman suffers racial abuse in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially aggravated incident in Leamington.

A woman in her 60s walking along Longfield Road towards Berrington Road on Monday November 21 at about 6pm.

She slipped over and as she was lying on the floor she was approached by two men who are alleged to have been racially abusive to her.

One of the men was thought to be black and approximately 5ft 5in tall while the other is believed to be white and around 5ft tall.

Both men were wearing dark clothing and were described as being around 16 to 17 years old.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 398 of November 22