Plans to turn former Leamington bakery in into flats given green light

Plans that would see flats built on the site of a former bakery in Leamington have been given the green light.

The planning application, which was put forward by developers Stonewater, would see the old base of commercial bakery Elisabeth the Chef, turned into 40 flats.

The developer intends to demolish the derelict bakery buildings, which are located in St Mary’s Road, and then build two three-storey apartment buildings.

The proposal for the brownfield site consists of 16 one-bedroom homes and 24 two-bedroom properties.

Parking will be located between the two buildings, including additional spaces for visitors, to bring the total number of berths at the site to 51.

The plans also include provision for a loch-side garden area and the opening up of access to the nearby Grand Union Canal.

There were 11 letters opposing the plans, including from Leamington Town Council.

The objections included concerns over parking and the design and height of the proposed buildings.

The application was put before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday night and it granted the developer planning permission subject to a Section 106 agreement for community improvements.

Cllr John Cooke, chairman of the planning committee, said: “I’m very pleased that the council has approved this application, which will not only bring much-needed new housing in close proximity to Leamington town centre, but it will also breathe new life into the site, which with the closure and relocation of the bakery has become neglected and rundown.”