Plans revealed for new multi-million pound care home in Warwick

Plans for a multi-million pound care home in Warwick have been revealed.

In October it was announced that Woodside care home, which is located on Spinney Hill, could be getting a modernisation by WCS Care, who operates the home.

WCS Care are a Warwickshire-based charity who operate 13 care homes across the county, which includes homes in Rugby Nuneaton, Leamington and Kenilworth .

Nearly half of the charity’s homes have also been recognised as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The charity currently has 11 homes for older people offering day care, respite care, short stays and long term care and they also have two homes for younger adults, which offer long and short term residential care, rehabilitation and respite care.

The Woodside home, which was built in the 1950s, provides long-term residential and short-term respite care for older people and people with dementia and currently houses up to 40 residents.

The plans for a new state-of-the-art care home have been revealed and are set to go on the site of the current home, which would be demolished to make way for the new development.

Ed Russell, WCS Care’s Director of Innovation and Delivery, said: “We’ve now submitted our application and are awaiting a decision on the proposals.

“We’re investing in a raft of new technology which includes specialist circadian rhythm lighting, smart phone apps, and night-time acoustic monitoring, all to help improve the lives of people living with dementia.

“We aim to create a village experience for 72 older people and people with dementia, that includes family-scale households for up to six people, with ensuite showers and toilets for everyone.

“There’ll also be a spa, pamper salon, cinema, shop, and launderette, as well as table tennis and companion cycling for two – all to ensure the people who live there enjoy life as much as possible.

Residents from Woodside will relocate to WCS Care’s brand new Castle Brook home in Kenilworth ahead of any building work.”

The plans for the care home, which would be able to accommodate an extra 32 residents, have received unanimous support from Warwick Town Council.