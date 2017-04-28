Plans for Warwick school’s relocation given go ahead

Plans to relocate King’s High School out of the centre of Warwick have been given the green light.

And £50,000 has been put aside to deal with any traffic problems this might cause.

The Warwick Independent Schools Foundation want to move the school from the town centre to its main campus in Myton Road next to Warwick School and Warwick Preparatory School.

The £30 million campus will include a new main school building, a new shared music building, a new sixth form centre and new and improved sports pitches – including 4G and all-weather surfaces.

The foundation has also said in its plans that it intends to increase parking on the site by 104 spaces.

Warwickshire County Council’s Highway Authority initially objected to the plans but has now withdrawn its objection and added traffic improvements to a section 106 planning agreement.

It has been agreed that the access from Banbury Road will be improved with signage control, pedestrian and cycling crossings and no right turn onto Banbury Road.

As part of the agreement the foundation will pay £50,000 to improve the wider highway area.

The relocation plans were unanimously supported by councillors at the Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Despite overwhelming support, many councillors expressed concerns over the increase in traffic.

Cllr Tony Heath said: “That road is difficult as it is and it’s going to be horrendous when this happens. I can’t see it changing with £50,000.”

King’s High headmaster Richard Nicholson said: “This is a very exciting opportunity, both for our current and future pupils, which we believe will offer unrivalled educational opportunities, not only through top-class | facilities and education provision, but through a model for our girls of ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ – the educational advantages of single-sex learning environments, whilst sharing social and co-curricular pursuits with Warwick School.”

Work is due to start over the summer with buildings set to open in 2019 and 2020.