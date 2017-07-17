Plans for escape room in Leamington given green light

Plans for an ‘escape room experience’ in Leamington had been given the green light.

The application was submitted by Experimental Escape Ltd for a change of use to 69 Warwick Street, which was used as an office space.

The second floor office space is set to be transformed into a puzzle-solving games and virtual reality experience venue.

Escape rooms involve people being locked inside a room, where they have a set amount of time to solve various puzzles using clues to get out of the room.

These experiences are becoming popular and are often used as a team-building exercise.

There are currently escape room in Birmingham and Coventry.

Proposed opening hours for the venue are from 9am to 11.30pm each day including holidays.

In their planning documents, Experimental Escape Ltd said: “An Escape Game is a crystal maze style experience where a group has to work together to solve various types of puzzles in order to exit the room within a time limit.

“The Virtual Reality Games are booths set up to immerse individual players in a virtual environment using the latest technology.

“The facility will be the one of the few centres in the UK offering a virtual reality experience alongside an ‘escape room centre’ creating a strong attraction for visitors.

“We hope to become the number one fun thing to do in Leamington as rated on TripAdvisor, helping increase the amount of choice for tourism and fun day out activities in the centre of Leamington.”

It is currently unknown when work on the escape room will begin.