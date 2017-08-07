Planning permission refused for 47 homes in Warwick

Plans to demolish a former business premises to build nearly 50 homes in Warwick have been rejected.

The original proposals for the site were submitted by Medwell Hyde Limited in May 2016, to demolish the current industrial buildings in Nelson Lane, which used to be the Tamlea Building, so they could build 47 homes along the Grand Union Canal.

The developer withdrew their application in August 2016 but resubmitted the plans in April 2017.

More than 30 objections including from Warwick Town Council and the Canal and River Trust were registered on Warwick District Council’s online planning portal.

During the Warwick town council’s planning meeting on May 18, councillors objected to the plans for numerous reasons, which included over-development of the site, loss of employment and traffic issues.

On July 18, Warwick District Council refused the developer outline planning permission.

There were several reasons for the refusal including loss of employment land, the design of the development and drainage issues.

Design issues with the development included giving a providing a poor outlook for the adjacent boatyard and moorings and also being overbearing. The notice of decision letter said: “Elements of the proposed design are not considered to be appropriate for this canalside location.”

There were also concerns regarding access for waste disposal vehicles and the footpaths near the site access.