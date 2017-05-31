Plan to build 83 homes on Burton Green site

Private developers are hoping to submit a plan to build 83 homes at a site in Burton Green - and they want the public’s feedback.

CALA Homes wants to build a mixture of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom houses, as well as affordable homes, on the site off Hob Lane and Red Lane, known as Burrow Hill Nursery.

The scheme will also incorporate a new village green and a drop-off parking site for the nearby Burton Green Primary School.

The developers are hosting a consultation event on Wednesday June 7 at Burton Green Village Hall from 1.30 to 6.30pm to get thoughts from residents before they formally submit their plans.

A statement on the CALA Homes website reads: “We are committed to consulting with the local communities in which we build and are keen to get your thoughts and feedback on our plans for this development.”

If the plans are accepted, it would fulfil the housing requirements laid down by the Warwick district Local Plan for the area.

Anyone wishing to get in touch with the developers before the consultation event should click here or email midlandsfeedback@cala.co.uk with ‘New Homes in Burton Green’ as the subject.