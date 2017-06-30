Places open for Warwick Half Marathon 2018

Entries for the Warwick Half Marathon 2018 are now open.

Next year’s event will be taking place on March 4 and is 13.1 miles long.

More than 2,000 runners take part every year, which helps fund the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) life saving heart research.

This year, those who took on the challenge helped raise £190,000.

The money goes towards helping to better understand how to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease, which is the cause of more than a quarter of all deaths in the UK.

The Warwick Half Marathon starts at Warwick Racecourse before heading out of the town.

Hayley Reynolds, event organiser at the BHF, said: “By taking on this exciting challenge, every step you take will be helping bring us closer to beating heart disease for good.

“Our research has already helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years, but there is still so much more to be done.

“In addition to the Half Marathon we are holding a family run which will take place later in the day, this 2.5k or 5k challenge is contained within the Racecourse and is an exciting new addition to anyone looking to get into running, or those wishing to take part as a team or family.

“The route follows the racecourse and is 2.5k in length, those who wish to take on the 5k can take in another lap of the course easily.”

To sign up to the event go to: www.bhf.org.uk/warwick.

Those who sign up before October can get £5 off the Warwick Half Marathon entry fee.