Kenilworth's residents turned out in force to remember the fallen last weekend.

A small service was held on Saturday November 11, Armsitice Day, by the war memorial in Abbey End at 11am.

Photos from Remembrance Sunday in Kenilworth

And a larger service with a parade was held on the following day, Remembrance Sunday.

