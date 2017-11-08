Photo exhibition by people with additional needs being held in Leamington

The photographic skills and visions of people with learning disabilities will be brought to life at an exhibition in the centre of Leamington.

Its contributors immersed themselves in photography during a course run by charity Mencap at its day activity group, Pathway.

From left: Lorna Haynes, Head of Community Day Services for Heart of England Mencap, Mencap customer Glenn Merryfield, Mencap customer Brian Steele, and Jake Thornton, Programme Manager for Mencap Pathway

Their work has culminated in 'Through the Lens' which is on display at All Saints Parish Church in Priory Terrace until Tuesday November 14.

Val Rainbow, Heart of England Mencap’s Arts Co-ordinator, said: “I created the course using different themes to help develop a variety of skills and to make the learning process enjoyable and interesting.

“Over the weeks we visited many outdoor locations and covered themes such as windows and doors, leaves and trees, buildings and architecture, textures, close- ups, still life, flowers and portraits to name just a few.

“Everyone on the course produce great work and each week brought new, amazing pictures.

“It was a joy to watch everyone discover newfound skills and talents and a delight to see them create something they could be proud of."

Entry to the exhibition is free and open to all.

It is open: 10am – 1pm on Wednesdays, 10.30am – 2pm on Thursdays, 10.30am – 2pm on Fridays and 10am – 12.30pm on Saturdays.