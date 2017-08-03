Petition launched for more action about travellers in Warwick

Members of a residents’ association in Warwick have started a petition to get measures in place to prevent further traveller encampments.

Last week Warwick District Council announced it would be investing £170,000 into heightening the security at many of its car parks, parks and open spaces.

After the recent traveller encampments at Tapping Way many residents thought some money would be spent in the area but as it is private land owned by Taylor Wimpey there will be no money from the council.

The Chase Meadow Residents’ Association (CMRA) has now started a petition, which currently has more than 300 signatures, to get measures put in place.

A spokesperson at CMRA said: “During the recent unauthorised encampments on Tapping Way, Chase Meadow has experienced unprecedented traveller numbers.

“The resulting distress, damage, mess, and unsanitary condition of our park, as well as the negative impact on local businesses highlights more than ever the need for better protection against these repeated encampments.

“Taylor Wimpey have now installed measures to better protect the park, but Tapping Way itself still needs protection.

“This area is the responsibility of Warwickshire County Council and we have launched a petition on Change.org to have preventative measures installed by the Council.

“Councillor John Holland announced his support of the petition at our Open Communication Session on the 1st of August, and is in agreement that the preventative measures need to be installed.

“Funding is of course an issue, hence the petition needs engagement from as many of our fellow Warwick residents as possible.

“CMRA is also considering whether it can help generate the funds.

“Those wishing to support the petition can find it on Change.org by searching for ‘Tapping Way’.

“There will also be a paper version made available at The Unicorn Pub, Hardwick Field Lane.”

Martyn Ashford, district and town councillor for Warwick, said: “I think petitions are very important things and can prompt councils to do stuff for the community.

“They are a very important tool in democracy and I think people need to be made aware of the fact that people take notice of them.”

Earlier this week a public meeting was held at The Race Horse pub in Stratford Road, Warwick to discuss the issues with travellers and the aftermath of the recent traveller encampments.

The meeting was attended by members of the CMRA, residents as well as Warwickshire Police, Warwick town, district and county councillors and Chris Elliot, CEO of Warwick District Council.

Chris Elliot said: “It was a positive meeting and a number of things were agreed which from a District Council perspective include examining the Tapping Way open space with local residents and Taylor Wimpey to assess the open space for adoption purposes.”