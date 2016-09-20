Pensioner assaulted during burglary in Whitnash

Police are investigating after an aggravated burglary took place in Whitnash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occured between 12.30am and 1am when two male offenders broke into a property in Whitnash Road and stole items of jewellery.

They assaulted a female occupant in the house, a woman in her seventies, who suffered minor injuries during the attack.

A male occupant, also in his seventies, was not injured but both occupants were said to be left feeling shocked and distressed by the incident.

The offenders made off along Whitnash Road towards Leamington but police have not yet released any descriptions of the men.

A spokesperson said: “Police investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in Whitnash Road on Saturday night or has any information which might help them with their enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 24 of September 18.”