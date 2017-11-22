Pele could score big at charity auction in Leamington

The organisers of a charity auction taking place in Leamington are hoping to ‘score’ big thanks to a star lot which has been donated by an art gallery.

Castle Galleries, which is in Stratford, has given charity Heart of England Mencap a limited edition photograph of footballer Pele, which will go under the gavel at an auction this weekend.

The photograph has been signed by Pele himself and is also accompanied by a special Pele book.

The auction takes place in Leamington on Saturday (November 25) to raise money for Heart of England Mencap and the local people with learning disabilities, which the charity supports.

Proceeds will be used to purchase sensory equipment for Heart of England Mencap’s Complex Needs Centres, including the Fordsfield Centre in Leamington, where the auction itself will take place.

Equipment will also be purchased for Brookbank in Stratford, where auction organiser George Anderton works.

George, who is a keen auction-goer, was approached by Castle Galleries with the donation.

Gallery Manager Jason Lawson said: “We have known George for many years and we’re delighted to be supporting this auction for such a worthwhile cause.”

The auction has also received the support of Warwick Castle, the RSC and Stratford ArtsHouse, all donating tickets, as well as members of the public taking the chance to have a clear out for charity or donating promises – from help with the ironing to washing cars.

Cath Errington, fundraising manager for Heart of England Mencap, said: “We have had such amazing support and we can’t thank Castle Galleries - and everyone else who has been in touch to support us - enough.

“Now we just need as many people as possible to come along on the day and get bidding for some really amazing lots.”

The auction will take place at the Fordsfield Centre in Bury Road, Leamington on Saturday (November 25).

Viewing starts at 11am with the first lots going under the gavel from noon.

Auction paddles cost £1 and refreshments will also be available.