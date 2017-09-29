Park and ride service will return for Kenilworth fireworks

A park and ride service will be returning for this year’s annual bonfire and fireworks at Kenilworth Castle, organisers have confirmed.

Kenilworth Round Table will be running buses from War Memorial Park in Coventry after a successful trial of the service last year.

The service costs £1.50 each way per person with buses departing for the event every 10 minutes between 4.45 and 6pm, and return journeys operating at regular intervals between 7.50 and 8.55pm.

And a new feature for this year will be three fire-dancers performing before the firework display starts.

Stuart Greenwood, bonfire chairman, said: “In the spirit of Round Table we have adapted and improved this year’s event once again; hosting one of the UK’s finest fireworks displays, with extra emphasis placed on in-event entertainment, crowd flow and safety.”

The display will be held on Saturday November 4, and this year all tickets will have to be bought in advance.

Tickets can be bought on the Round Table’s website, or at various shops around Kenilworth.

If bought online, tickets can be saved on a smartphone as an e-ticket or delivered by the ticket company Brown Paper Tickets. Previously, Round Table had to send tickets out to customers themselves.

Physical tickets will be sold in Lil Greens, Coventry Building Society (CV8 postcodes), Waitrose, Bakers Dozen, English Heritage’s shop and Warwick University Student Union.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, early-bird £8.50, and £5 for children and seniors, early-bird £4. Online sales will have a booking fee.