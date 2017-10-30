‘Out-of-town’ drug dealers face prison after being caught in Leamington

Two teenagers who were recruited to do some ‘out-of-town’ drug-dealing in Leamington have been warned not to expect anything other than immediate prison sentences.

Morgan Harvey McCorley and Jason Kavanagh appeared at Warwick Crown Court after they were caught with heroin and crack cocaine in the town’s Pump Room Gardens.

Harvey McCorley, 19, of Kendal Court, Selly Oak, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of heroin on April 10 with intent to supply it.

Kavanagh (18) of Swinford Road, Harborne, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of crack cocaine with intent to supply it on the same occasion.

In addition, both admitted possessing bladed articles, a knife in Harvey McCorley’s case and a lock knife in Kavanagh’s case, in the Pump Room Gardens.

Asking for an adjournment for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Harvey McCorley, his barrister James Bryce said: “He is just 19, and he pleads guilty to dealing on a relatively small scale.

“He had nine wraps, and his co-defendant had a similar number. My instructions are that it was the first time my client had become involved in this.

“He’s not a user as such, but because of his depression he was prepared to try it, and he was approached by others to sell drugs out of town.”

And Niall Skinner, for Kavanagh, also asked for a pre-sentence report, adding: “He was 17 at the time, and 18 now. He is aware of the predicament he’s in.”

After initially suggesting ‘stand-down reports,’ Recorder Stuart Sprawson told Harvey McCorley and Kavanagh: “I am going to order full reports.

“If you were much older, I would not have been worrying about pre-sentence reports, because I take the view that those who street deal in drugs go immediately to prison.

“But in view of your ages and previous good characters, it is right that the matter goes off for pre-sentence reports.

“But in adjourning this case and granting you bail, you should not walk out of this courtroom with anything in your minds other than an immediate prison sentence being imposed on you.”