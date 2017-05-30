Organisers celebrate another successful Warwick Food Festival

Warwick Food Festival organisers are celebrating another successful year after thousands flocked to the event.

The food festival returned to the town for its third year on Sunday.

Thousands of people flocked to the event organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which featured more than 80 food, drink and product traders in the Market Place.

A demo kitchen stage, which was supplied by Rugby Fitted Kitchens, was also set up where local chefs put on cookery demonstrations.

Local musicians also performed throughout the day on a live music and acoustic stages which were provided by 14 records and New Horizon Logistics.

The front cover of this year’s festival guide featured nine-year-old Budbrooke Primary School pupil Jacob Loveridge’s cover design.

Fiona Sciolti from Sciolti Chocolates doing a cookery demonstration at Warwick Food Festival 2017

Jacob’s design was chosen as the winning entry for the cover competition.

The guide itself was designed by The Jade Studio.

John Young, Warwick Food Festival event manager said: “Sunday was our third food festival and was a huge success. The town was packed with thousands of people who wanted to taste food from around the world.

“We have had great feedback from our traders, local businesses and visitors.

“We want to offer a big thank you to all of our sponsors and of course Warwick District Council’s event team and those who helped to make this event possible.”

It has also been confirmed that the Warwick Food Festival will return for its fourth year on Sunday May 2018. Applications for stalls will open in November.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire will also be organising the Bromsgrove Food Festival on June 25 and the Kenilworth Food Festival on July 23.

The craft stall at Warwick Food Festival 2017