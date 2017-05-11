Oldest volunteer at Dogs Trust Kenilworth celebrates 90th birthday

A Leek Wootton man who is the oldest volunteer at Dogs Trust Kenilworth recently celebrated his 90th birthday with the charity’s staff.

Ron Brisby, who turned 90 on Friday May 5, started volunteering for Dogs Trust 30 years ago when he retired to help him stay fit and because he wanted to do something worthwhile with the spare time he had.

During his time with the charity it is estimated he has walked around 4,500 dogs over 3,000 miles and seen around 30,000 dogs come through the doors of the rehoming centre.

Ron said: “I have loved every minute of my time at Dogs Trust. I enjoy meeting the variety of dogs at the centre and seeing how happy they are when I come to take them out for walks.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the dogs going off to new homes, especially if they have been waiting a while.

“I can’t own dogs myself so it brings me so much joy to spend time with the dogs and see the difference I can make to their lives.”

And Marie Charley, volunteer coordinator for Dogs Trust Kenilworth, heaped praise upon Ron’s long service.

She said: “Ron is a wonderful volunteer who has given us so much of his time over the last three decades.

“He is such a friendly face and the dogs love his calm nature. We are so grateful to him for all of his dedication. He truly is one in a million.”