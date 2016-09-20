Old North Leamington School site on fire

The old site of North Leamington School is currently on fire and being battled by fire crews.

Three fire engines are currently in attendance at the site just off Cloister Way, as well as several police cars.

Eyewtiness Graham Nicoll, who lives on Cloister Way, said: “I had just arrived home and heard the police cars coming past. We went down and saw about four or five come flying past us.

“I couldn’t see the flames but there was a lot of smoke.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire is in the roof space of the old school and there are currently three appliances in attendance.”