Nuneaton teen charged with possession of firearm after school incident

A teenage boy from Nuneaton has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after an incident at a school yesterday (Tuesday).

The boy has also been charged with possession of ammunition with intention to endanger life and possession of an article with a blade on school premises.

Police were called to the incident at a school in Nuneaton yesterday (Tuesday 13 June) at 9.15am where the boy was arrested and a firearm and ammunition seized.

He was also later found to be in possession of a pocket knife.

The boy has been detained and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 14 June).