Nothing could be done to save man involved in car collision outside Leamington train station

Nothing could be done to save the life of a man involved in a collision with a car outside Leamington train station in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday June 28), ambulance staff admitted.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene near to the station in Old Warwick Road just after midnight.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sometimes there is simply nothing our ambulance staff can do to save a life, which was the case following a collision in Leamington in the early hours of this morning.

“When ambulance staff arrived they found a man trapped beneath a car with very serious injuries.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.”