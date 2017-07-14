No speeding measures planned for problem Kenilworth road

No measures to reduce speeding are planned to be installed in a Kenilworth road which a resident claims many drivers speed down.

Warwickshire County Council confirmed nothing was planned for Dalehouse Lane after resident Adriano Towle said not enough was being done to stop drivers who broke the limit.

Adriano, who has lived in Dalehouse Lane for the last 27 years, said the road was a ‘poor relation’ compared to other roads in Kenilworth and Burton Green, which have had measures such as advisory speed signs put in place.

He suggested something as simple as 30 mph speed limit signs would be enough to deter drivers from speeding.

But when asked, a spokesman for Warwickshire County Council said: “There aren’t any plans to install speeding measures on Dalehouse Lane. The reason is there aren’t enough accidents on that stretch of road.

“There are street lights there as well, so no new repeater signs are needed.

“If indeed there are people going above the speed limit, that is a police issue.”

A vote on policing priorities for Kenilworth taken last year identified speeding on Dalehouse Lane as a concern for many people.

Speeding checks in the 30mph section of the road were later conducted by the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, who issued 25 tickets to speeders.

Adriano said: “The volume of traffic through Kenilworth has increased - you can’t do anything about that, but it’s the speed of some idiots that’s the problem.

“I’m worried about someone getting killed.”