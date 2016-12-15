New Thai restaurant set to open in Kenilworth

A new Thai restaurant is set to open later this month in Kenilworth, creating 10 new jobs.

Located in the old premises of the restaurant Number 11, Bua Luang in Warwick Road will offer food from the northeast region of Thailand. They hope to open before Christmas.

Owner Somboon Buasaban said: “I have had this idea for nearly two years and I want to create a restaurant that serves excellent food, has great service and an ambience in keeping with high-class style.

“There is a great opportunity in Kenilworth and it is a great culinary centre.

“The people here are interested in food and good dining and those I’ve spoken to are really looking forward to a restaurant like this in the area.

The new restaurant will offer part-time and full-time work, with kitchen staff and at least four full time staff – creating an estimated eight to ten new jobs for the area.

Jon Moore, investment director at commercial property company Shortland Penn + Moore who helped Somboon make the move, said: “It is always rewarding to help a business like this in their new venture and as well as good food, of course, location is everything.

“The restaurant will certainly be a real asset to Kenilworth, adding to the already fledgling food culture that has developed in the area in recent years.

“I wish Somboon the best of luck with the restaurant opening and look forward to visiting Bua Luang to try out the menu.”