New speed limit signs going up in Warwick

New speed limit signs have appearing in Warwick this week.

The improvements to Warwick town centre, identified after extensive consultation last year, are starting with the implementation of a 20mph zone.

New 20mph road signs have been going up in the town over the last few days.

The speed reduction work is part of the Warwick town centre plan.

In December 2016 plans to change Warwick’s town centre were approved.

The proposals were developed by a working group over the last few years which would transform the traffic management in the town centre.

The proposals included; a 20mph zone for the town centre, wider pavements, new crossing points, cycle lanes, one-way routing along The Butts, High Street and Jury Street and junction alterations at key gateways such as Northgate.

It is hoped that the new plans will manage air quality issues, support local businesses, encourage more active lifestyles by increasing pedestrian access and protect historic buildings.

In August the move from a 30mph to a 20mph speed restriction in the town centre was approved.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “The reduction of the speed limit means that the improvements that we are looking to make to the town centre can begin.

“They are the first step before the remainder of the work and it’s exciting for the town that these improvements are now a reality and are happening.”

Advanced works to Stanks Island – which will be funded by the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) – and the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme are also due to begin following the installation of the new road signs reducing the speed limit along Birmingham Road.

Jonathan Browning, Chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said improving transport infrastructure was a vital component in attracting inward investment.

He said: “Easing traffic congestion and making it safer to travel around Warwick will be a massive help to businesses, residents and visitors in the town as well as improve connectivity with other towns in the county.

“This will help to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, and these improvements are being made after consulting with local people.”

In the New Year infrastructure works designed to reduce speed on Priory Road will also take place.