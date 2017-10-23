New speed limit in Warwick town centre

Improvements to Warwick town centre are set to begin with the implementation of a new speed limit.

Over the next few weeks new 20mph road signs will be going up in the town, followed in the New Year by infrastructure works designed to reduce speed on Priory Road.

The speed reduction work is part of the Warwick town centre plan.

In December 2016 plans to change Warwick’s town centre were approved.

The proposals were developed by a working group over the last few years which would transform the traffic management in the town centre.

The proposals included; a 20mph zone for the town centre, wider pavements, new crossing points, cycle lanes, one-way routing along The Butts, High Street and Jury Street and junction alterations at key gateways such as Northgate.

It is hoped that the new plans will manage air quality issues, support local businesses, encourage more active lifestyles by increasing pedestrian access and protect historic buildings.

In August the move from a 30mph to a 20mph speed restriction in the town centre was approved.

Other proposals that formed part of last year’s consultation continue to be developed and include:

Wider pavements

New crossing points

Improved cycle links

Alterations at key town centre gateways such as the Northgate junction

One-way routing along High Street / Jury Street and The Butts

Priority signals for buses and reduced street clutter

Advanced works to Stanks Island, which will be funded by the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), and the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme are also due to begin with new road signs reducing the speed limit along Birmingham Road.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “We share the same vision that residents, pedestrians, cyclists and drivers have for Warwick town centre, in which congestion is reduced, air quality improved and there are facilities for pedestrians and cyclists to safely enjoy the town centre.

“These improvements will make a huge difference to the experience of travelling to and around Warwick.”

Jonathan Browning, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said improving transport infrastructure was a vital component in attracting inward investment.

He said: “Easing traffic congestion and making it safer to travel around Warwick will be a massive help to businesses, residents and visitors in the town as well as improve connectivity with other towns in the county.

“This will help to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, and these improvements are being made after consulting with local people.”