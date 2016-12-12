New sign for cobblers is last Mary Portas grant project for Old Town

Old Town Cobbler Lee Baker has been given a gift by the area’s Mary Portas Bid team to mark becoming sole proprietor of Cobbler & Keys.

The shop’s rebuilt and revamped sign is the last amenity project the Portas grant money will pay for and is part of the programme of enhancements to the entrance of the car park area and visual aspects of the high street.

Mr Baker had been an employee at the business for 16 years before he bought it and a cobbler for 25.

He is adding a locksmith service, and will also be selling purses, wallets, watchstraps and shoe accessories.