Kenilworth’s new mayor for 2017/18 was officially appointed at a mayor-making ceremony last week.

Cllr Kate Dickson has now taken up the role after the ceremony held at Kenilworth Town Council’s annual general meeting in Leicester’s Barn at Kenilworth Castle on Thursday May 25.

She takes over as town mayor from Cllr Richard Davies.

Cllr Mike Hitchins was also made deputy mayor at the ceremony.