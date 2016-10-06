New fire station set for Southam

Warwickshire’s fire and rescue service has revealed plans for a new state-of-the-art station in Southam.

The new facility, which is set to go on Holywell business park, will replace the station on Coventry Street and will be home for all staff and retained firefighters from Southam Fire Station.

Plans for the site include a new station, a two-storey building with training and lecture rooms and further training facilities including a real fire training area.

Portfolio holder for community safety, county councillor John Horner said: “A new training centre and fire station will be a great asset to the service and the local community as a whole. Currently our crews have access to a high level of training, but due to the limited resources, they do have to travel outside of Warwickshire to access additional specialist training. The training centre will mean that firefighters won’t have to travel so far, as most of the training will be able to be done right here in Warwickshire.”

The fire and rescue service are now asking residents for their views on the facility plans and are now holding a public consultation, which will be on display at Southam library and online at www.askwarks.wordpress.com until October 19.